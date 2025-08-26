Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Will Extend Full Cooperation': Vantara After SC Forms SIT To Probe Complaints

The apex court’s move comes amid allegations of legal violations and irregularities in acquiring animals from within India and overseas, particularly elephants.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vantara on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and animal welfare after the Supreme Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into its Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion, and full compliance with the law,” the organisation said in a statement. It added that its mission of “rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals” will continue, assuring full cooperation with the SIT.

Supreme Court Forms SIT for Independent Review

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale appointed a four-member SIT, headed by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, while hearing two PILs citing media reports, social media posts, and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

The bench noted that while the allegations were unverified, an independent assessment was necessary “in the ends of justice.” It clarified that the exercise is limited to fact-finding and does not cast doubt on statutory authorities or Vantara.

Apart from Justice Chelameswar, the SIT includes Justice (retired) Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and former IRS officer Anish Gupta.

The SIT will examine animal acquisitions, compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, zoo rules, CITES regulations, and import-export laws. It will also review animal welfare standards, mortality data, veterinary care, allegations of wildlife trade, smuggling, financial compliance, and concerns over the facility’s location near an industrial zone.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
