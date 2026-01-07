Why Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Lost Its MBBS Nod

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWhy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Lost Its MBBS Nod

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn approval granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to run an MBBS course with 50 seats for the 2025–26 academic session.

The decision was taken by the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) following a surprise inspection that reportedly flagged serious deficiencies. Officials said the institute failed to meet mandatory requirements related to infrastructure, faculty strength and other minimum standards prescribed by the medical regulator.

According to the NMC, the inspection was conducted after multiple complaints were received against the institute. Based on the findings, MARB concluded that the college was not eligible to admit MBBS students for the upcoming academic year.

What Happens To Students

Students who have already been admitted for the 2025–26 session will be relocated to other government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. The transfer will be carried out by creating supernumerary seats, in accordance with existing regulatory norms, officials said.

The withdrawal of approval comes weeks after the NMC had also rejected the institute’s request to place all 50 MBBS seats under the All India Quota through the Medical Counselling Committee. The regulator had clarified that seat-sharing policies cannot be altered for individual institutions.

Located in Reasi district, the institute was allotted 50 MBBS seats on September 8, 2025, with teaching activities beginning in November from the university’s administrative block.

The college had earlier come under the spotlight following protests by some Hindu organisations over reports that 43 students from a single community were admitted in the inaugural batch. However, the institute had maintained that all admitted students were residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
J&K News Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute JK MBBS College
