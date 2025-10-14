Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Is Srushti Deshmukh? The IAS Officer Whose Husband Is Accused Of Taking Rs 10-Crore Bribe

Who Is Srushti Deshmukh? The IAS Officer Whose Husband Is Accused Of Taking Rs 10-Crore Bribe

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's IAS husband, Dr Nagarjun B Gowda, is facing allegations of corruption.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After clearing the UPSC 2018 in her first attempt, IAS officer Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is again in the headlines. The officer's IAS husband, Dr Nagarjun B Gowda, is facing allegations of corruption.

The 2019-batch IAS officer, who was serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Madhya Pradesh's Harda, is accused of accepting a Rs 10-crore bribe from a mining company in exchange for reducing a Rs 51-crore penalty to just Rs 4,000.

Who Is Srushti Jayant Deshmukh?

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is a well-known name among UPSC aspirants and enjoys a massive fan base on social media platforms, including 2.2 million Followers on Instagram. Her success story went viral after she secured All India Rank 5 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018. She was also the top-ranking woman candidate of her batch.

Srushti’s journey continues to inspire countless aspirants, as she began her UPSC preparation while pursuing her Chemical Engineering degree. Born on March 28, 1995, in Bhopal, Srushti grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, worked as a teacher.

She attended Carmel Convent School, Bhopal, where she performed exceptionally well, scoring 8 CGPA in Class 10 and 93.4% in Class 12. She later graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal.

Srushti began preparing for the civil services during her final year of engineering and went on to clear the UPSC exam in her first attempt. She scored a total of 1068 marks—895 in the Mains and 173 in the Interview. Her marksheet, once shared online, quickly went viral for her remarkable performance and became a source of motivation for aspirants across the country.

Srushti Deshmukh And Nagarjun Gowda Under Spotlight

Gowda, who ranked AIR 418, has also earned recognition for his administrative work. Together, the couple has often been described as a model IAS pair, symbolising commitment to public service. Srushti Deshmukh has also co-authored the book Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude, aimed at guiding future bureaucrats.

RTI activist Anand Jaat has claimed that Gowda exploited legal loopholes to justify the drastic reduction in fines, citing that the company had valid mining permissions over part of the disputed land. Gowda, however, has refuted these claims, stating that the decision was “based on available legal documents” and implemented “in accordance with due process.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Srushti Deshmukh Nagarjun Gowda IAS Srushti Deshmukh Instagram Nagarjun Gowda Corruption
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Horrific Double Death In Moradabad: Devar And Bhabhi Burn Alive Over Marriage Dispute
Reckless Stunts And Road Rash: Two Shocking Incidents Caught On Camera In Kerala And Dehradun
Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget