Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora has come under national attention following her arrest earlier this week. This was after the authorities recovered nearly Rs 2 crore in cash and jewellery from her residences. The raids, conducted by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, uncovered Rs 92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued close to Rs 1 crore at her Guwahati home, alongside Rs 10 lakh in cash from her rented property in Barpeta.

The high-profile operation has left many asking: who exactly is Nupur Bora, and what led to her being under such intense scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Assam Civil Services Officer Held After Gold, Cash Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore Seized During Raids

Early Life And Education

Born on 31 March 1989 in Golaghat district, Bora pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Gauhati University and also studied at the prestigious Cotton College. Before joining the civil service, she worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), reflecting a background in education and public service.

Career In Assam Civil Service

Bora joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019 and began her administrative career as Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, a post she held from March 2019 to June 2023. She was subsequently posted as Circle Officer in Barpeta before her transfer to Goroimari in Kamrup district. Her administrative tenure has spanned sensitive and diverse regions, where she oversaw land registration and revenue matters.

Allegations And Ongoing Investigation

Despite only six years of service, authorities allege that Bora accumulated wealth far exceeding her official salary. Multiple properties and significant cash holdings discovered during raids have raised suspicions of corruption and misuse of her position.

The Special Vigilance Cell also raided the residence of Surajit Deka, an aide reportedly involved in land dealings with Bora’s assistance. Officials warn that the seized cash, jewellery, and property documents are only part of an ongoing investigation, and further discoveries or arrests may follow.

The case highlights Assam’s intensified scrutiny over land transfers and revenue irregularities, especially in districts with historically sensitive land issues, reflecting a broader push for transparency and accountability in public administration.