HomeCitiesAssam Civil Services Officer Held After Gold, Cash Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore Seized During Raids

Assam Civil Services Officer Held After Gold, Cash Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore Seized During Raids

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said authorities were fully aware of ACS officer Nupur Bora’s activities and had monitored her closely for months.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)

Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora was arrested on Monday after officials of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell uncovered massive unaccounted wealth disproportionate to her declared income during raids at her properties.

The officer, posted as a circle officer in Goroimari under Kamrup district, came under scrutiny following allegations of corruption and controversial land dealings. A search at her Guwahati residence led to the seizure of Rs 92 lakh in cash along with jewellery valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, officials told news agency PTI.

While one team carried out the raid at her residence in Guwahati, another team searched her rented house in Barpeta, where operations continued late into the evening. Authorities have indicated that more recoveries may follow as investigations progress.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the officer had been under surveillance for the past six months after receiving complaints linking her to irregular land transactions. According to Sarma, the accused officer allegedly transferred land belonging to Hindus to "suspicious individuals" whom he referred to as "Miya", in exchange for money while serving in the Barpeta revenue circle.

Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam are called Miya Muslims, whom the BJP often labels as “illegal migrants” from neighbouring Bangladesh and portrays them as a “threat” to the indigenous Assamese population.

"This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister further claimed that widespread corruption has plagued revenue circles in minority-dominated areas, adding that his government will continue its crackdown on such practices.

The raid was originally planned for Sunday night, but it was postponed as the officer was at a guest house instead of her residence. Thereafter, the authorities waited for her to return and conducted the raid early Monday morning when she came back to her home.

The raids began at her Guwahati home and extended to three other locations associated with her. A raid is still underway at her rented residence in Barpeta, Hindustan Times reported.

Supporting the state’s case, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi-led local activist group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), filed a formal complaint against her.

In the complaint, Gogoi alleged that the officer had a detailed “rate card” for various land-related services, with bribe amounts ranging Rs 1,500 for land maps to Rs 2 lakh for removing or adding names in land records, News 18 reported.

 

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Assam Assam Police Assam Civil Service
