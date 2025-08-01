Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman's Body Recovered As Car Plunges Into Yamuna River In Haryana, Search For Husband On

A car plunged into the Western Yamuna Canal in Haryana. Woman's body recovered, husband still missing. Search and rescue operation underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 08:13 AM (IST)

A heart-wrenching incident in Haryana's Karnal district has gripped the region as a car carrying a couple plunged into the Western Yamuna Canal, triggering an urgent rescue operation. The body of a woman has been recovered from the water, while her husband remains unaccounted for. Search efforts are underway, as divers and local authorities intensify their operation.

The video from the scene, captures the moment when the black car was hoisted out of the Western Yamuna Canal using a crane. Dozens of local police personnel and residents has seen gathered around the banks, assisting and observing the intense recovery operation. 

The accident occurred earlier today, sending shockwaves through the local community. According to the reports, the vehicle veered off the road near the canal in a yet-to-be-determined sequence of events. The car might lost control before it slipped into the swift-moving waters, disappearing within moments.

Authorities rushed to the scene, rescue divers were deployed swiftly, navigating the murky currents of the canal. After sometime of searching, they retrieved the body of the woman from the submerged vehicle. The woman's husband, who was also in the car, is still missing.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Car Plunges Into Canal Western Yamuna Canal Accident Haryana Car Accident
