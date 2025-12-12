EC Releases Constituency-Wise Voter Deletion Data Across Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kolkata: The Election Commission on Friday released constituency-wise data on deletions from the electoral rolls, a day after the deadline for submitting enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process ended, revealing significant variations across West Bengal.

Data showed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur constituency in Kolkata recorded nearly four times as many deletions as Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

According to data, Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, widely regarded as Banerjee's pocket borough, recorded 44,787 deletions from the 2,06,295 voters listed in January 2025, while Nandigram, the crucible of the anti-land acquisition movement that propelled the TMC to power in 2011 and stronghold of Adhikari, saw 10,599 deletions from 2,78,212 voters.

The commission has classified the deletions under standard categories such as deaths, relocation, and duplication of entries.

Bhabanipur is not the constituency with the highest number of deletions, the official said.

Kolkata Port, represented by senior minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim, has recorded 63,730 deletions, the highest in the state.

Tollygunge, held by minister Aroop Biswas, has seen 35,309 deletions, he added.

In constituencies held by key BJP legislators, the deletion numbers are higher than Nandigram but lower than Kolkata Port, he said.

"Asansol South, represented by Agnimitra Paul, has seen 39,202 deletions, while Shankar Ghosh's Siliguri constituency has reported 31,181 deletions," the official said.

According to district-wise data, South 24 Parganas has recorded the highest volume of deletions at 8,16,047.

Incidentally, the district is considered a stronghold of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who secured a victory margin of over seven lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

Among the state's 294 Assembly segments, the highest constituency-level deletions occurred in Chowringhee in North Kolkata, represented by Trinamool MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay.

The constituency has seen 74,553 names removed. The lowest deletions were reported from Kotulpur in Bankura district, where 5,678 names have been removed.

Overall, more than 58 lakh names have been deleted in the first phase of the SIR process. The Election Commission is scheduled to publish the draft electoral rolls on Tuesday.

