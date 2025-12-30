Bengal BLO Disappears Ahead Of SIR Hearing, Traced In Puri After Six Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Booth Level Officer (BLO) involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities in West Bengal’s Kalna went missing a day before a scheduled hearing, triggering concern and speculation. Amit Kumar Mondal, the BLO for booth number 23, could not be traced from last Tuesday, creating a stir in administrative and political circles.

Amit Kumar Mondal was located six days after he went missing and was found in Puri. He will be produced before a judge. His recovery brought relief to the Katwa subdivision administration, as his presence was considered crucial for the SIR hearing process. Notices had already been issued to 30 voters linked to his booth.

Administration Links Disappearance To Bank Loan

According to official sources, Mondal had outstanding bank loans, a detail that the administration had reportedly conveyed to the Election Commission. Police believe this may be linked to his disappearance. A letter was also recovered from his residence in which the BLO himself mentioned the loan, sources said.

Family Denies Knowledge Of Financial Trouble

Mondal’s family, however, has disputed this claim. They said he had never informed them about any bank loan or difficulties in repayment. Family members also said he remained out of contact for five days and had not shared any personal or financial concerns before going missing.

Probe Reveals Multiple Debts

Police officials said their investigation revealed that Mondal had accumulated debts from banks as well as the private market. While they claimed to have gathered some information, officers said clarity would only emerge after further questioning following his recovery.

Administration Maintains Silence

Katwa Sub-Divisional Officer Anirban Basu declined to comment officially on the matter. However, he verbally confirmed that the administration had informed the Election Commission about the BLO’s financial liabilities. He also said a hearing for the booth is scheduled on the 7th and alternative arrangements were being considered in Mondal’s absence.