Vice-President-Elect C P Radhakrishnan To Take Oath Of Office Tomorrow

HomeCitiesVice-President-Elect C P Radhakrishnan To Take Oath Of Office Tomorrow

C.P. Radhakrishnan will be sworn in as India's Vice-President by President Murmu on Friday, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, officials said.

Former Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishanan will be sworn in as the next VP at a ceremony scheduled to be held at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they said.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

After his election as the Vice President, Radhakrishnan demitted office of Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday.

President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, an official statement issued by the President's office said. 

Sudershan Reddy meets Radhakrishnan, congratulates him for victory in VP polls 

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Wednesday met Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan at the new Maharashtra Sadan here and congratulated him on his victory.

Reddy had contested the vice presidential election as the joint opposition candidate against NDA's Radhakrishnan and lost the election on Tuesday in a direct contest.

While Reddy got 300 votes, Radhakrishnan emerged victorious by getting 452 votes in the vice presidential election.

Reddy wished the Vice President-elect the very best as he is set to take over his tenure.

In a statement soon after Radhakrishnan was declared elected as vice-president, Reddy had said that though the result was not in his favour, the larger cause "we have collectively sought to advance, remains undiminished".

"The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour," Reddy said. "I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great republic." "This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life -- constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual," he had said.

Reddy had also said, "Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation. I remain committed, as a citizen, to upholding the ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty that bind us together. May our Constitution continue to be the guiding light of our national life."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Droupadi Murmu CP Radhakrishnan C. P. Radhakrishnan B Sudershan Reddy
Preferred Sources
