Varanasi Cracks Down On Plastic: 750 Kg Seized, ₹50,000 Fine Imposed

HomeCitiesVaranasi Cracks Down On Plastic: 750 Kg Seized, ₹50,000 Fine Imposed

Varanasi is intensifying its single-use plastic ban, with a recent raid seizing 750 kg of banned items and fining a shopkeeper ₹50,000. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple HAS also banned plastic.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:16 PM (IST)

A major crackdown on plastic use has been launched in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with authorities stepping up efforts to enforce the ban on single-use plastic. As part of this campaign, a raid was conducted at a shop in Aurangabad, where officials seized 30 sacks of banned plastic items weighing around 750 kilograms. The shopkeeper has been fined ₹50,000.

The drive, led by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, aims to reduce the harmful impact of plastic on both the environment and human health. Multiple departments across the district have been tasked with enforcing the ban and carrying out targeted actions.

The latest raid was part of this broader campaign. After the seizure, authorities confiscated the entire stock of plastic and issued a warning to other vendors. Awareness campaigns are also being rolled out, urging citizens to stop using plastic and switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

Plastic Ban At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

In a significant move, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has also announced a complete ban on plastic within the temple premises. Starting August 10, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple with any plastic items.

The temple authorities have launched their own awareness drive, aligning with the city's goal of making Varanasi entirely plastic-free.

Is Plastic Banned In India?

India officially banned the manufacture, sale, distribution, and use of 19 identified single-use plastic items starting July 1, 2022. The ban targeted products like plastic cutlery, straws, sticks, and decorative thermocol. Meanwhile, items such as plastic carry bags and banners weren’t banned outright but were regulated based on thickness — 120 microns for bags and 100 microns for banners.

But more than 3 years later, the ban remains poorly enforced. Banned plastic products are still openly sold and used across many parts of the country. The gap between policy and practice is clear — enforcement remains patchy, and the problem far from resolved.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
