Passenger Held At Varanasi Airport For Attempting To Open Flight Emergency Exit

A passenger aboard an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after allegedly trying to open the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff, officials said on Tuesday. The flight, QP 1497, was scheduled to depart Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 6:45 pm on Monday.

Attempt During Taxiing

As the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, reportedly attempted to open the emergency exit, according to police. The cabin crew immediately alerted the pilot, who informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and returned the plane to the apron.

Passenger Taken Into Custody

All passengers were escorted off the aircraft while security personnel detained Sujit Singh for questioning. Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators he attempted to open the exit “out of curiosity.”

Flight Resumes After Security Clearance

Sujit Singh has been formally booked, the officer added. The flight departed for Mumbai at around 7:45 PM after security clearance.