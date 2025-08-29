J&K LG Forms Committee To Probe Vaishno Devi Landslide That Killed 34 Pilgrims

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJ&K LG Forms Committee To Probe Vaishno Devi Landslide That Killed 34 Pilgrims

The committee, led by the additional chief secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, has two weeks to submit its report.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide that occurred on August 26 near Adhkuwari en route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
 
Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, according to an official order.
 
The committee has been tasked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), it said.
 
The order has stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future, the order said.
 
The order came following the August 26 landslide, which occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple located on the way to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Earlier in the day, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26 and clarified the factual details to counter misleading media reports, said an official.
 
In a statement issued by SMVDSB, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard to weather advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expresses deep sorrow and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of pilgrims in the natural disaster on 26th August, and places on record the correct factual position to dispel the impression being created by the insinuating media reports. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless."
 
"The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the 26th August morning until around 10:00 AM, during which time the yatra proceeded normally, so much so that even the helicopter services were operating seamlessly during that time. In fact, the Board had made elaborate arrangements for positioning its enforcement staff and Disaster Management Task Force along the entire track as per its established standard operating procedure," the statement said.
 
"The Board monitored weather updates closely, and as soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended. The majority of the yatris were moving down the track after completing darshan at the Holy Cave Shrine. Thousands of yatris en route had then smoothly completed their pilgrimage back to Katra," it added. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Vaishno Devi Landslide Jammu Kashmir Jammu Kashmir
