Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground

The death toll in the Uttarakhand cloudburst increased to five on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the army personnel are conducting a search and rescue operation after a massive mudslide hit Dharali in Harsil.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could be seen inquiring about the health of Army personnel. An army camp in the lower Harsil area was hit by a cloudburst and mudslide yesterday. The personnel were being airlifted to the nearest medical facility from Dharali, reports news agency ANI.

According to Indian Army officials, eight to ten army soldiers are reported missing in the lower Harsil area from a camp.

300 Police Personnel Deployed

The Uttarakhand Police has deployed over 300 personnel - including senior officers and specialised units - to spearhead relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit Dharali region of Uttarkashi district. The move comes in response to the escalating severity of the natural calamity that has disrupted life and infrastructure in the remote Himalayan zone.

According to a statement issued by the Headquarters of the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, the deployment includes two Inspectors General of Police, three Superintendents of Police, one Commandant, and 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police. Leading the operation are senior IPS officers: IG SDRF Arun Mohan Joshi, IG Garhwal Rangi Rajiv Swaroop, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Amit Srivastava, Surjeet Singh Panwar, and Shweta Choubey, who will oversee coordination and ground-level execution

28-Member Group Of Tourists Missing

News agency PTI reported that a 28-member group of tourists, who are natives of Kerala, has gone missing after a cloudburst triggered massive mudslides in Uttarakhand, family members said on Wednesday. Of the 28 individuals, 20 are reportedly from Kerala and settled in Maharashtra, while the remaining eight are from various districts in Kerala, a relative of one of the couples in the group told the media. She said the couple's son last spoke to them a day ago.

“They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri at around 8.30 am that day. The landslides occurred along that route. We have been unable to contact them since they left,” she said.

She added that the Haridwar-based travel agency, which arranged the 10-day Uttarakhand tour, was also unable to provide any update on the group’s whereabouts.

“Their phones may have run out of battery by now. There is no mobile network in that region currently,” she said.

Earlier, Dhami, who was on a visit to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, returned to Dehradun over the flash floods in Uttarkashi and held a meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre here to review the situation. He directed relief and rescue operations to be carried out on a war footing.