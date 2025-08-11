Uttar Pradesh Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Heavy Showers Expected This Week

Uttar Pradesh has been seeing frequent weather swings, with rain lashing various parts of the state over the past few days. According to the Meteorological Department, light showers are likely in some areas today, August 11. From Wednesday, the monsoon is expected to gather pace again, bringing heavy rainfall to both eastern and western regions.

Today, parts of western and eastern UP may see light rain accompanied by thunder, but no official alert has been issued. Tuesday is likely to see similar conditions.

Monsoon To Turn Active Again From August 13

From Wednesday, the monsoon is set to become more active, particularly over eastern UP, where heavy showers are expected. On August 14 and 15, both regions could witness intense rain with thunder, and a lightning warning has been issued for this period.

Districts Likely To See Rain Today

Light rain is forecast today in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Barabanki, Shravasti, Balrampur, and Siddharthnagar.

Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Gonda, and nearby areas may also see light rain with thunder. No special warning has been issued.

Temperature May Rise In 24 Hours

In other parts of the state, isolated light showers with thunder are possible. No lightning or severe weather alert has been issued here. Due to reduced rainfall, maximum temperatures could rise by 2-4°C over the next 24 hours, with no significant change expected afterwards.