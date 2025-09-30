Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Mohammad Raza, originally from Andoli in Fatehpur district and currently residing in Mallapuram, Kerala. He is accused of leading a group that called itself the ‘Mujahideen Army’ with plans to establish a Sharia-based system in India.

According to news agency ANI, the ATS also detained four other members of the group — Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi, Mohd Tausif, and Qasim Ali — all of whom have been sent to judicial custody.

The UP ATS said in a statement, “The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh received intelligence that some individuals from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, influenced by radical Pakistani organisations, were planning to overthrow the democratically elected government in India through violent jihad and impose Sharia law by force. These individuals were planning the targeted killing of certain non-Muslim religious leaders.”

“The leader of this group and the mastermind of the entire criminal and anti-national conspiracy is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand under legal procedure… The accused will be presented before the relevant Special Court in Lucknow as per the rules…” it added.

The squad also noted funds collected to execute the terrorist plans and carry out the targeted killings had been deposited into Raza's account. The accused will be presented before the relevant Special Court in Lucknow as per the rules. Further investigations are underway to expose his terrorist network and take action against other associates, it stated.

Haryana Resident Booked Under OSA for Espionage

In a separate development, police in Haryana’s Palwal district have arrested a 35-year-old man, Taufiq, for allegedly sharing sensitive information with the Pakistan High Commission, as reported by news agency PTI.

Taufiq, a resident of Alimev village in Hathin block, has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and sedition charges following inputs from intelligence agencies. Officials said he was presented before a local court and remanded to police custody for five days.

According to police, incriminating material was recovered from his mobile phone. Investigators revealed that Taufiq had visited Pakistan in 2022 to meet his wife’s relatives, where he came into contact with an employee of the Pakistani embassy. The two allegedly maintained communication through WhatsApp.

Authorities said Taufiq passed on confidential details, including information about the family of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Hathin. He also allegedly facilitated visas for those wanting to travel to Pakistan, charging between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per person.

Police added that they are scrutinising his WhatsApp chats, bank transactions, and call logs. A senior police officer stated, “We have arrested Taufiq, who was in touch with the Pakistani High Commission. An FIR has been registered and further probe is underway.”