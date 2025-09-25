Rajasthan’s CID Intelligence has arrested an alleged Pakistani spy from Jaisalmer who is accused of funnelling confidential details about the Indian Army to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The accused, identified as Hanif Khan, has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

CID officials confirmed that Khan, also known as Hanif Mir Khan (47), originally from Basanpir Juni under Sadar police station limits and currently residing in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer, was under surveillance for suspicious activity. “Investigations revealed that he was in constant contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media,” said Dr. Vishnukant, IGP, CID (Security), as per news agency ANI.

Authorities added that Khan, who hails from Bahla village near the India–Pakistan border, had easy access to sensitive areas. During questioning, he admitted to possessing details of key military installations and troop deployments. Even during ‘Operation Sindoor’, he was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani handler, sharing information about troop movements.

Officials stated that Khan’s interrogation at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, along with technical analysis of his mobile phone, confirmed he was transmitting strategic intelligence to ISI operatives in exchange for monetary benefits.

This arrest is the latest in a series of espionage cases surfacing in Jaisalmer. On August 20, investigators detained another suspect, 25-year-old Jeevan Khan, for allegedly making calls to Pakistani numbers near Army areas on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Road. His phone records contained several contacts traced to Pakistan.

A String of Espionage Arrests in Rajasthan

The region has seen a spate of arrests linked to espionage this year. In March, Pathan Khan of Karam Ki Dhani near the Chandan Field Firing Range was arrested under the Official Secrets Act, just before the Pahalgam terror attack. In May, authorities detained government employee Shakoor Khan, who had earlier served as PA to former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, on spying charges. He was formally arrested in June.

More recently, on August 4, Mahendra Prasad, the manager of the DRDO guest house in Jaisalmer, was caught transmitting information about Army movements to Pakistani contacts. Just two weeks later, on August 19, 25-year-old Jeevan Khan was held after being tracked communicating with Pakistani numbers from a restaurant in the Army area.

Following ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched to strike terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead, surveillance across Rajasthan’s border districts has intensified. Officials stressed that individuals maintaining cross-border connections or using Pakistani phone lines are being closely monitored.