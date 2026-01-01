Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Welcomes New Year Under Dense Fog, Cold Wave; Rain Likely In Western Districts

Uttar Pradesh started the New Year with dense fog and biting cold. The IMD forecasts very dense fog in Purvanchal and potential rainfall in western districts due to a western disturbance.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh welcomed the New Year amid biting cold conditions, with dense fog disrupting normal life across large parts of the state. While most regions remained engulfed in thick fog, chilly winds further intensified the cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very dense fog in several districts of Purvanchal on January 1, while parts of western Uttar Pradesh may witness rainfall.

According to the IMD, the impact of a western disturbance over the Himalayan region is expected to affect western UP today. This system is likely to bring cloud cover and rain to several districts. In contrast, Purvanchal will remain dry, but residents there have been cautioned about widespread dense to very dense fog conditions.

Rain Forecast For These Western UP Districts

On New Year’s Day, rainfall is likely at multiple locations in western UP districts such as Saharanpur, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar. Light rain may also occur at one or two places in Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, Mathura, Aligarh, Amroha, Hapur, Bijnor, and Moradabad. Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to continue battling persistent fog across most areas.

Fog And Cold Wave Alert Across UP

In Purvanchal, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and surrounding regions are likely to experience dense to very dense fog. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for several districts, including Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Kanpur Emerges As Coldest District

Dense fog is also expected in Lucknow on Thursday morning, likely affecting visibility and movement. However, some relief is anticipated during the day as sunlight breaks through. Over the past 24 hours, Kanpur recorded the lowest temperature in the state, with the minimum dropping to 4.6°C. Severe cold conditions were also reported in Barabanki, Shahjahanpur, Churk, and Hardoi, where minimum temperatures fell below 6°C.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
UP News IMD Fog Alert UP Weather NEws
