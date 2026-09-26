Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh expects intense rain; IMD issued red alert.

CM Yogi ordered school closures, mandated shifting vulnerable families.

Officials on high alert, assessing damage, providing aid.

Recent heavy rainfall recorded; monsoon active until September 27.

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for intense rainfall over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for several districts and warning of heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

The state government has put district administrations on alert until September 27 in view of the forecast and the possibility of flash floods.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates in the affected areas to maintain heightened vigilance, visit the field and monitor arrangements. He has also ordered schools to remain closed in districts under red alert and those facing the possibility of flash floods.

Senior officials have been asked to immediately assess damage caused by lightning and excessive rainfall and provide assistance to affected families within 24 hours, the state government said.

Flash-Flood Risk In Several Districts

The IMD said the weather system responsible for the rainfall developed after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the southern Odisha coast and moved northwest.

The system is expected to remain intense for the next 12 hours before gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 12 hours.

The system is likely to intensify rainfall activity across Uttar Pradesh, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in eastern parts of the state on September 25 and 26 and in western Uttar Pradesh on September 26.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lash state capital Lucknow.#LucknowRains #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/7aAsTu2v7b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

Extremely heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated locations, the weather office said, warning that intense rainfall could lead to flash floods in some watersheds.

Rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts of around 50 kmph, are likely to accompany the rain. Isolated areas could experience gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.

The maximum temperature is also expected to fall by 4-7 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.

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Yogi Directs Officials To Shift Vulnerable Families

Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the safety of people living in dilapidated houses and temporary huts. Such residents should be shifted to the nearest relief shelters wherever required to protect them from heavy rain and flash floods, he said.

People have been advised against unnecessary travel during periods of lightning and intense rainfall. They have also been asked to avoid bathing in rivers and other water bodies and exercise caution during thunderstorms.

Officials have been directed to take measures according to local conditions and maintain close monitoring of sensitive areas.

The administration has also been told to discourage people from entering open areas, parks, orchards or going under trees during thunderstorms and lightning.

31 Districts On Heightened Alert

Relief Commissioner Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed preparedness with district magistrates of areas under red and orange alerts through a video conference.

District administrations have been asked to remain active in the field and respond promptly to weather-related emergencies. Relief and security agencies have also been directed to remain prepared for sudden flooding and waterlogging.

Areas identified as vulnerable include Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Shravasti, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Banda, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.

District magistrates have been instructed to disseminate weather warnings and safety advisories through public address systems and local communication channels and maintain contact with people living in vulnerable areas.

Relief and rescue arrangements are to remain operational, with officials directed to act without delay in case of flooding, waterlogging, lightning or strong winds.

District magistrates have also been authorised to decide on the closure of schools, colleges and non-essential services depending on local conditions and public safety requirements.

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Lucknow Records 50.6 mm Rain

Lucknow received 50.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

Several other parts of Uttar Pradesh also recorded significant rainfall. Banda received 146 mm, while Bahraich recorded 103.6 mm. Barabanki received 62.4 mm, followed by Hamirpur at 54 mm, Hardoi at 37 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri at 35 mm, Shahjahanpur at 33.8 mm and Kanpur city at 32.2 mm.

In Lucknow, the IMD forecast overcast skies, strong surface winds and intermittent rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to remain around 24 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow has issued a passenger advisory in view of the intensified rainfall.

The monsoon is expected to remain active across Uttar Pradesh until September 27, with widespread rainfall likely on September 26 and rain and thundershowers continuing at several places thereafter.

(With inputs from PTI)