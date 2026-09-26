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English NewsEntertainmentPM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

PM Modi attended a Delhi bhajan clubbing event marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary and was seen playing kanjira during Hanuman Ansh’s ‘Parvati’ bhajan.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi attended Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary program.
  • PM Modi enjoyed Sadhu Tiwari's 'Parvati' bhajan, sang along.
  • 'Parvati' from 'Hanuman Ansh' gained significant traction, widespread popularity.
  • The film 'Hanuman Ansh' garnered Rs 381.35 crore worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a bhajan clubbing programme organised to mark Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary on Friday evening. One of the evening’s notable moments came during singer Sadhu S. Tiwari’s performance of the popular song ‘Parvati' from Hanuman Ansh. As the bhajan filled the venue, PM Modi was seen enjoying the performance, singing along and keeping rhythm on the kanjira.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Thanks President Droupadi Murmu After National Award Win For ‘Chandu Champion’

Sadhu S. Tiwari Performs ‘Parvati’ Bhajan

Sadhu S. Tiwari, known for Hanuman Ansh, performed the film’s widely discussed devotional track during the Delhi programme. The song has been gaining traction on social media and has emerged as one of the film’s recognised musical pieces.

The track presents the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati through simple language and a distinctly desi musical style. Tiwari has sung, composed and written the song himself. Its response from audiences has also been notable, while Tiwari has said that he didn't expect the song to achieve such a large level of success. The singer has also produced the song along with Samiran Das.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 291.53 crore in India net so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 344.35 crore.

The film, the running in theatres, even after 50 days has also earned Rs 37.00 crore from overseas markets in gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 381.35 crore.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Prime Minister Modi attend?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a bhajan clubbing programme. This event was organized to mark Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 110th birth anniversary.

Which song did PM Modi enjoy and participate in?

PM Modi enjoyed the performance of the popular song 'Parvati' from Hanuman Ansh. He was seen singing along and keeping rhythm on the kanjira during Sadhu S. Tiwari's performance.

What are the box office earnings for 'Hanuman Ansh'?

'Hanuman Ansh' has collected Rs 291.53 crore net in India and a worldwide gross total of Rs 381.35 crore. The film is still running in theatres after 50 days.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Parvati PM Modi Hanuman Ansh Vishal Chaturvedi Delhi Bhajan Clubbing
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