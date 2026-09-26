PM Modi Sings Along Hanuman Ansh's 'Parvati', Plays Kanjira At Delhi's Bhajan Clubbing: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi attended Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary program.

PM Modi enjoyed Sadhu Tiwari's 'Parvati' bhajan, sang along.

'Parvati' from 'Hanuman Ansh' gained significant traction, widespread popularity.

The film 'Hanuman Ansh' garnered Rs 381.35 crore worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a bhajan clubbing programme organised to mark Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s 110th birth anniversary on Friday evening. One of the evening’s notable moments came during singer Sadhu S. Tiwari’s performance of the popular song ‘Parvati' from Hanuman Ansh. As the bhajan filled the venue, PM Modi was seen enjoying the performance, singing along and keeping rhythm on the kanjira.

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Sadhu S. Tiwari Performs ‘Parvati’ Bhajan

Sadhu S. Tiwari, known for Hanuman Ansh, performed the film’s widely discussed devotional track during the Delhi programme. The song has been gaining traction on social media and has emerged as one of the film’s recognised musical pieces.

The track presents the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati through simple language and a distinctly desi musical style. Tiwari has sung, composed and written the song himself. Its response from audiences has also been notable, while Tiwari has said that he didn't expect the song to achieve such a large level of success. The singer has also produced the song along with Samiran Das.

Watching PM @narendramodi ji sing along the lyrics of "Parvati" from Hanuman Ansh is simply 🔥



Congratulations @filmervishal pic.twitter.com/F64qh0sXZW — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) September 25, 2026

PM Modi enjoying Hanuman Ansh parvati song ♥️



What a blissful moment to witness 🫰🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ZWq5OWUru — Right Singh (@rightwingchora) September 25, 2026

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'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 291.53 crore in India net so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 344.35 crore.

The film, the running in theatres, even after 50 days has also earned Rs 37.00 crore from overseas markets in gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 381.35 crore.