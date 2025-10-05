UP Tragedy: Man Leaps Into Yamuna With Four Kids Following Wife’s Elopement

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River along with his four children after his wife eloped with another man. Police confirmed the tragic episode on Saturday, which has left the local community in disbelief.

Man Jumps Into Yamuna With Four Children

The man, identified as Salman, reportedly took the extreme step following a heated dispute with his wife, Khushnuma, on Friday. Distressed by the turn of events, Salman recorded a video message before the act, blaming his wife and her lover for driving him to desperation. He later sent the recording to his sister, Gulista.

On Saturday, Gulista approached the police with the video evidence. Authorities immediately swung into action, reaching the Yamuna bridge where Salman was last seen. A rescue operation was launched with the help of divers to trace Salman and his children.

Police Identifies The Victims

According to police, the children have been identified as Mahak (12), Shifa (5), Aman (3), and the youngest, an eight-month-old infant named Inaisha. Their sudden disappearance has left the family devastated.

About Salman's Family Background

Investigations reveal that Salman and Khushnuma had been married for nearly 15 years. However, their relationship had been strained in recent months, with frequent quarrels reportedly escalating. The latest altercation took place on Friday, after which Khushnuma allegedly ran away with her lover. Hours later, Salman made the fateful decision to end his life along with his children.

Police Statement

Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh confirmed the sequence of events and the ongoing investigation. He stated, “We have initiated a search operation and are collecting all details related to the case. Further investigation is underway.”

The tragic incident underscores the devastating impact of personal disputes spiraling out of control, leaving a family torn apart and a community in mourning.