Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Seizes 3,394 Quintals Of Adulterated Food In Festive Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali

UP Seizes 3,394 Quintals Of Adulterated Food In Festive Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali

The FSDA conducted thousands of inspections, raids, and sample collections, leading to FIRs, license suspensions, and product destruction across multiple districts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s aggressive crackdown on food adulteration is in full swing this festive season, with authorities seizing thousands of tonnes of contaminated goods across Uttar Pradesh.

Under the “Diwali Special Campaign” (October 8–17, 2025), the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has conducted 5,464 inspections and 2,448 raids, collecting 3,369 samples so far. The operation has led to the seizure of 3,394 quintals of adulterated food worth Rs 4.76 crore, with 1,463 quintals valued at Rs 2.34 crore destroyed.

Dr Roshan Jacob, Secretary of the FSDA, said the campaign, launched under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, is making significant strides in the mission to make Uttar Pradesh free of adulterated food. She emphasised that strict action will continue against anyone compromising public health during Diwali and Chhath.

In Mathura, FIRs were filed against four dairies in the Bajna area, and six licences were suspended. In Aligarh, authorities destroyed 19,500 kg of adulterated products worth Rs 17.37 lakh and seized an additional 4,188 kg valued at Rs 23.55 lakh.

Other major enforcement actions included:

Badaun: 2,100 kg of chhena sweets and 960 kg of paneer seized

Ghazipur: 1,439 kg of adulterated desi ghee confiscated

Bulandshahr: 1,325 kg of paneer destroyed

Prayagraj: 5,295 kg of edible oil removed from sale

Sambhal: 2,500 litres of milk seized

Saharanpur: 1,060 kg of sweets destroyed

Kanpur Nagar: 550 kg of khoya taken off shelves

Authorities have urged consumers to remain vigilant: always demand bills, avoid open sweets or food with unusual colour or odour, and report suspected adulteration through the helpline 1800-180-5533 or WhatsApp 9793429747.

The FSDA campaign highlights the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on food adulteration, ensuring that festive celebrations remain safe and healthy for citizens across Uttar Pradesh.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali UP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock
World
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call
World
‘Ball In Taliban’s Court’: Pakistan PM Sharif On Truce With Afghanistan After Deadly Border Clashes
‘Ball In Taliban’s Court’: Pakistan PM Sharif On Truce With Afghanistan After Deadly Border Clashes
Entertainment
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget