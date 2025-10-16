UP Seizes 3,394 Quintals Of Adulterated Food In Festive Crackdown Ahead Of Diwali

Lucknow: The Yogi government’s aggressive crackdown on food adulteration is in full swing this festive season, with authorities seizing thousands of tonnes of contaminated goods across Uttar Pradesh.

Under the “Diwali Special Campaign” (October 8–17, 2025), the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has conducted 5,464 inspections and 2,448 raids, collecting 3,369 samples so far. The operation has led to the seizure of 3,394 quintals of adulterated food worth Rs 4.76 crore, with 1,463 quintals valued at Rs 2.34 crore destroyed.

Dr Roshan Jacob, Secretary of the FSDA, said the campaign, launched under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, is making significant strides in the mission to make Uttar Pradesh free of adulterated food. She emphasised that strict action will continue against anyone compromising public health during Diwali and Chhath.

In Mathura, FIRs were filed against four dairies in the Bajna area, and six licences were suspended. In Aligarh, authorities destroyed 19,500 kg of adulterated products worth Rs 17.37 lakh and seized an additional 4,188 kg valued at Rs 23.55 lakh.

Other major enforcement actions included:

Badaun: 2,100 kg of chhena sweets and 960 kg of paneer seized

Ghazipur: 1,439 kg of adulterated desi ghee confiscated

Bulandshahr: 1,325 kg of paneer destroyed

Prayagraj: 5,295 kg of edible oil removed from sale

Sambhal: 2,500 litres of milk seized

Saharanpur: 1,060 kg of sweets destroyed

Kanpur Nagar: 550 kg of khoya taken off shelves

Authorities have urged consumers to remain vigilant: always demand bills, avoid open sweets or food with unusual colour or odour, and report suspected adulteration through the helpline 1800-180-5533 or WhatsApp 9793429747.

The FSDA campaign highlights the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on food adulteration, ensuring that festive celebrations remain safe and healthy for citizens across Uttar Pradesh.