UP Man Claims Wife Turns Into 'Nagin' At Night; Seeks Sitapur DM’s Help

HomeCitiesUP Man Claims Wife Turns Into 'Nagin' At Night; Seeks Sitapur DM’s Help

Meraj alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a “nagin” (female serpent), hissing and scaring him.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sitapur (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man has approached the Sitapur district magistrate with an unusual complaint – claiming he can’t sleep at night out of fear as his wife “turns into a nagin".

The complainant, Meraj from Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, narrated his “ordeal” before District Magistrate Abhishek Anand during a ‘Samadhan Diwas’ (public grievance redressal day) on October 4.

Meraj alleged that his wife, Nasimun, is mentally unstable and spends the nights pretending to be a “nagin” (female serpent), hissing and scaring him.

He claimed that despite his repeated pleas, local police failed to take action in the matter, forcing him to approach the district administration for help.

The officials present at the grievance redressal programme were reportedly taken aback by the unusual complaint, even as the district magistrate directed police to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

“We have received a complaint has been received and the matter is under investigation,” a police official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
UP News UTTAR PRADESH
