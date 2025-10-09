Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Stay Away, Else Will Be Found In 50 Pieces...': UP Governor's Shocking Remark On Live-In Relationships

She cited recent murder cases and POCSO Act victims, urging students to prioritise safety and cautioning against misplaced trust and potential abandonment, referencing orphanages as a consequence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has once again courted controversy with a sharp warning to young women about the dangers of live-in relationships, cautioning them that such choices could lead to tragic consequences.

Speaking at the 47th convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi on Wednesday, Patel urged female students to think carefully about their personal decisions. “Daughters must consider every step they take. Stay away from live-in relationships and from situations that may lead to exploitation,” she said.

In her address, the Governor, who also serves as the chancellor of state universities, linked live-in arrangements to rising violence against women. She referred to recent cases in which women were brutally murdered, remarking: “Live-in relationships may be in fashion today, but don’t do it. You’ve seen the results, found in 50 pieces. Over the past 10 days, I’ve been receiving reports of such cases, and it pains me to wonder why our daughters take such risks.”

Patel also drew attention to cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, revealing that she had personally met several affected girls, each with a harrowing story. She added that even members of the judiciary had voiced concern, stressing the need for universities to create awareness and help prevent young women from becoming vulnerable to exploitation.

This is the second time in as many days that the Governor has made such remarks. On Tuesday, while addressing the 7th convocation of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University in Ballia, she said: “If you want to see the consequences of live-in relationships, visit an orphanage. You will find girls aged 15 to 20, each standing with a one-year-old child in her arms.”

Criticising the trend, Patel alleged that it was rooted in “greed” and warned of the consequences of misplaced trust. “They take women to hotels, woo them, have a child and then abandon them. These are not our values. Still, such things are happening,” she remarked.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
UP News Anandiben Patel
