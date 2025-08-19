Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP: Flood-Like Situation In Moradabad As Ramganga River Swells After Heavy Rain, Crops Destroyed

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The increase in the Ramganga river water level has created a flood-like situation in nearby areas, destroying crops in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, leaving farmers in distress and waiting for compensation from the government.
 
Sugarcane and paddy fields were submerged, causing heavy financial losses to the farmers. The exact estimate of the loss is yet to be calculated.
 
Moradabad Divisional Statistical Officer of the Horticulture Department, Harjeet Singh, said that farmers who have insurance under Fasal Beema Yojna will be compensated accordingly.
 
He said, "We don't have an exact estimate of the loss yet. If the farmers have insurance under the 'Fasal Beema Yojana', they will be insured accordingly. The government will decide the compensation for the farmers...We are helping and guiding the farmers as much as we can. "
 
He noted that the administration is actively assisting and guiding affected farmers.
 
Sanjay, a farmer whose paddy and sugarcane fields were destroyed, expressed the financial problems he will face and said, "There was sugarcane, there was paddy... everything was destroyed in the floods... When the water level decreases, I will have to replant all the crops. There would have been a loss of Rs 20,000. The government should think about this. I will have to take a loan again..."
 
Several regions are experiencing heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, causing loss of life and property. The water level of several rivers has crossed the danger mark.
 
The Yamuna River is also flowing above the danger mark after all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water level after continuous rain.
 
The visuals of the river at Delhi's ITO show the water crossing the danger mark. This has raised concern among the authorities.
 
Earlier, all the 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level.
 
Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, said, "1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season."  

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Moradabad UTTAR PRADESH
