Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities6 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP's Barabanki, 2 Remain Critical

6 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP's Barabanki, 2 Remain Critical

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure speedy relief operations and proper medical care for the injured.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Six people lost their lives and two others were critically injured after a car and a truck collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday night, officials said.

The crash took place around 10 pm on a bridge over the Kalyani river near Kutlupur village under Deva police station limits. All those killed were travelling in the car and were residents of Fatehpur town.

Car Appeared To Be New

The collision was so forceful that the car,  which appeared to be new and did not have a number plate, was completely crushed, and a crane had to be deployed to clear the wreckage from the road.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene soon after being alerted. The injured were first taken to a local community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital. Four people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, officials confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure speedy relief operations and proper medical care for the injured.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya visited the accident site. “Six people have died, and two are undergoing treatment,” Tripathi said, adding that initial investigation suggests the car may have veered into the truck’s lane, triggering the crash.

SP Vijayvargiya said there were eight passengers in the car, five men and one woman among the dead, while two others were injured. The group had rented the car for an outstation trip and was returning to Fatehpur when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck was travelling at high speed and the driver appeared to have lost control after spotting the approaching car. The truck has since been seized, though the driver remains absconding.

Additional SP (North) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said both vehicles were overspeeding at the time of the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and traffic on the bridge was later restored.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Barabanki News UP Accident UP Car Truck Collision
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Cities
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget