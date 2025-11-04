6 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In UP's Barabanki, 2 Remain Critical

Six people lost their lives and two others were critically injured after a car and a truck collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday night, officials said.

The crash took place around 10 pm on a bridge over the Kalyani river near Kutlupur village under Deva police station limits. All those killed were travelling in the car and were residents of Fatehpur town.

Car Appeared To Be New

The collision was so forceful that the car, which appeared to be new and did not have a number plate, was completely crushed, and a crane had to be deployed to clear the wreckage from the road.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene soon after being alerted. The injured were first taken to a local community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital. Four people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, officials confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure speedy relief operations and proper medical care for the injured.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya visited the accident site. “Six people have died, and two are undergoing treatment,” Tripathi said, adding that initial investigation suggests the car may have veered into the truck’s lane, triggering the crash.

SP Vijayvargiya said there were eight passengers in the car, five men and one woman among the dead, while two others were injured. The group had rented the car for an outstation trip and was returning to Fatehpur when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck was travelling at high speed and the driver appeared to have lost control after spotting the approaching car. The truck has since been seized, though the driver remains absconding.

Additional SP (North) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said both vehicles were overspeeding at the time of the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and traffic on the bridge was later restored.