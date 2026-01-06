Union Minister Scindia's Son Suffers Chest Injury In Car Accident

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, sustained a minor chest injury on Monday after the driver of his vehicle applied sudden brakes in Shivpuri district, officials said.

The incident occurred while Mahanaryaman was standing through the sunroof of the car and waving to people. Following the sudden halt, he experienced discomfort in his chest.

Mahanaryaman Taken To District Hospital

District Medical and Health Officer Sanjay Risheshwar said Mahanaryaman was taken to the Shivpuri District Hospital after he complained of pain. “He was examined and discharged within about 40 minutes,” the official said, adding that doctors diagnosed the injury as muscular in nature.

Risheshwar said medication was prescribed and Mahanaryaman was advised to wear a support belt. A follow-up medical check-up has been scheduled for Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, Mahanaryaman initially did not feel any discomfort after the incident but later developed chest pain, prompting the hospital visit. Doctors conducted routine tests, including an ECG and X-ray, and kept him under observation before discharging him once his condition stabilised.

Mahanaryaman, who also serves as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, was in the district to attend a youth conference in the Kolaras Assembly constituency. During the visit, he had gone to watch a cricket tournament at a college ground when the incident took place.