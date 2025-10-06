Undertrial Prisoner Celebrates Birthday With 5 Layer Cake Inside Bengaluru Jail | WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUndertrial Prisoner Celebrates Birthday With 5 Layer Cake Inside Bengaluru Jail | WATCH

An undertrial 'rowdy-sheeter' was filmed cutting a five-layered cake inside Bengaluru's central jail, sparking a huge scandal. The viral video, showing a party with inmates.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
A video showing an undertrial prisoner celebrating his birthday with a lavish cake inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central jail has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and a police investigation.

The 50-second clip captures Srinivasa, also known as Gubbachhi Seena, a notorious 'rowdy-sheeter,' slicing into a five-layer cake while fellow inmates cheer, whistle, and clap. Seena can be seen wearing a garland made entirely of apples. Reports suggest the video was filmed by another prisoner, raising questions about security and rule enforcement within the jail.

Authorities have confirmed they are probing how such a video could be recorded, given that mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside correctional facilities. The incident has triggered serious concerns about oversight and the potential violation of prison regulations.

BJP Karnataka X handle posted, "Jails turning into party halls is a testimony to the state government's misrule. The Congress government providing royal hospitality to anti-social elements in jail is condemnable."

Seena, involved in a high-profile criminal case, is accused of murdering his rival Venkatesha in Dodda Bommasandra, Bengaluru, earlier this year. During an attempted escape, he was shot in the leg by police before being apprehended in February.

The video gained further attention after former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao shared it on X, condemning the state government. Rao criticized the Congress-led administration, highlighting the display as evidence of lax governance.

"Parappana Agrahara Jail is making headlines again. A massive cake enters the jail, and a rowdy celebrates his birthday with complete impunity, all while being recorded and uploaded online. Governance has deteriorated, contractors publicly decry corruption, youth protest over unfilled vacancies, Bengaluru is plagued by potholes and garbage, and four Congress MLAs are in jail," Rao wrote.

He went on to accuse the Karnataka government of a “collapse of law and order,” calling out Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar directly. "If this isn’t a total breakdown of law and order, what more do you expect? Such a huge public mandate is being squandered," Rao added.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Viral Video Law And Order Cake Cutting Undertrial Prisoner Bengaluru Jail Gubbachhi Seena Parappana Agrahara Prison Security
