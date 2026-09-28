Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ujjain: Protesters clashed with police over mosque demolition.

Police deployed tear gas after stone-pelting was reported.

Road-widening for Simhastha 2028 caused the structure removal.

Community opposed demolition, citing mosque's historical significance.

Tension escalated in Ujjain on Monday after a crowd opposing the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project clashed with police, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

A large number of people had gathered around the mosque to oppose the proposed removal of parts of the structure that fall within the alignment of the road being widened. Heavy police deployment was made in the area as the situation turned tense. Reports also said stones were pelted during the confrontation.

The road-widening work is part of Ujjain's preparations for the Simhastha 2028 festival. The Ujjain Municipal Corporation plans to widen the road to 15 metres, with portions of the Shahi Masjid falling within the proposed alignment.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Police use tear gas shells to control a crowd in Ujjain as stone pelting occurred when a large group of people clashed with them at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished for a road-widening project. Rapid Action Force (RAF)… pic.twitter.com/zRLlSzgXoj — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

Shahi Masjid Removal Sparks Protest

The administration had been trying to remove the portion of the mosque falling within the road-widening plan. Community members had been protesting against the move for several days, with a large gathering remaining around the mosque overnight.

The administration and protesters had also held discussions through the night. According to the information provided, the city Qazi said an understanding had been reached and those involved had agreed to the removal, although the situation continued to change and protests resumed.

The confrontation came as the municipal authorities began the process of removing the portion of the mosque that falls within the proposed road alignment.

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How Much Of The Mosque Is Proposed To Be Removed?

The road-widening exercise covers around 40 kilometres and approximately 47 roads in Ujjain, according to the information provided.

The stretch near Gopal Mandir is proposed to be widened to around 15 metres. The Shahi Masjid falls within this area, with two portions of around 11 feet each proposed to be removed.

The wider road project is being undertaken ahead of Simhastha 2028, with authorities citing the need to manage traffic and the expected movement of large numbers of devotees during the event.

Community Opposes Removal Of Religious Structure

Members of the Muslim community have opposed the proposed removal, arguing that religious structures should be excluded from the road-widening exercise.

The mosque's imam Mohammad Ibrahim has claimed that the Shahi Masjid dates back to 1390 and is around 636 years old. He has also argued that previous road-widening exercises did not require religious structures to be removed. These are claims made by the mosque's representatives.

The community had been maintaining a presence near the mosque for days and said they would not leave until the police, administration and municipal teams moved away from the site.

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Heavy Police Deployment After Clashes

As the crowd gathered in large numbers, police and other security personnel were deployed around the mosque. Barricades were also put up in the area, while officials attempted to persuade those gathered to cooperate with the administration.

The situation escalated on Monday when protesters and police clashed during the removal process. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after stone-pelting was reported.

The developments came amid legal proceedings concerning the proposed removal. A petition by mosque authorities was scheduled to be heard by a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday.

Ujjain Road-Widening Drive

The Shahi Masjid is not the only structure affected by the road-widening exercise. The administration has also removed or marked other structures along the proposed routes.

Earlier, a portion of an ancestral house belonging to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was demolished as part of the road-widening drive. Yadav himself used a pickaxe to begin the demolition at his ancestral property in Ujjain.

The administration has maintained that the wider road project is aimed at improving infrastructure and traffic management ahead of Simhastha 2028. The immediate situation around the Shahi Masjid remains tense following Monday's clashes.