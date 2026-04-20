Udhampur Tragedy: Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid As Death Toll Hits 21

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced financial assistance for victims of the Udhampur bus accident that claimed 15 lives.

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“While no amount of financial assistance can ever make up for the irreparable loss of lives in the tragic Udhampur road accident, as an immediate succour, the Chief Minister has announced immediate relief from the CM Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, Rs 1 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister expressed “deep sorrow” over the incident, extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Death Toll Rises To 21

At least 21 people were killed in the accident in Udhampur, Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Udhampur-Reasi Range PTI reported.

Bus Collided With Auto, Driver May Have Lost Control

The police official said the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw, while passengers in the auto survived.

“We stand with the affected families and will provide them with all possible help. Medical treatment is our top priority right now, ensuring that we provide the best possible treatment to the injured so that their lives can be saved.

The driver probably lost control of the vehicle. Therefore, the vehicle came down and collided with an auto. There were passengers in the auto as well. By the grace of God, they survived. A total of around 15 casualties are there. The injured who have been shifted are undergoing treatment,” Sharma told ANI.

33 Injured, Many Shifted To Hospitals

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh Chib said that 33 people were injured in the accident, apart from the casualties.

The bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

“This is very sad news for our Udhampur district. This bus was travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. Students, employees, and others were on board. So far, approximately 13 to 14 casualties have been confirmed, with 33 injured. 20 of these injured are at Ramnagar Hospital, and I just spoke with the CMO. He said they are shifting two who need specialised treatment. Similarly, 13 people are at the GMC in Udhampur, and they have also been given directions that if anyone needs specialised treatment, they will be shifted immediately,” Chib said.

Administration On Alert, Evacuation Support In Place

Chib added that the administration is prepared to provide additional support if required.

“Furthermore, the Division Commissioner and the DC have also ordered that if a chopper is needed, it will be provided immediately so that we can provide the best possible treatment to those injured and save their lives,” he said.

Condolences Pour In

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed grief over the incident.

“The news of the deaths of several people due to a passenger bus falling into a deep gorge in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” she wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.