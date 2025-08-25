A landslide occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening. The landslide, triggered by continuous rainfall, resulted in the burial of an HP petrol pump under a massive heap of debris.

#WATCH | Udhampur, J&K | A massive landslide triggered by rainfall occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur yesterday, crushing a petrol pump under its debris. pic.twitter.com/9jq057szCO — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Immediate Response And Rescue Efforts

Authorities and rescue teams sprang into action as soon as the landslide occurred, deploying heavy machinery to clear the rubble and assess the damage. Traffic along the affected stretch has been severely impacted, prompting officials to advise commuters to use alternate routes until the highway is reopened.

Eyewitness Account: How Disaster Was Avoided

The petrol pump owner, Jai Pal Singh Jamwal, said the landslide struck between 6:30 and 7:00 pm. “We noticed cracks forming in the nearby mountain, and the pressure on the petrol pump was increasing. Anticipating the risk, we evacuated all staff, shifted equipment, and stopped tanker operations,” Jamwal told ANI. Thanks to these quick precautions, no lives were lost.

Fire Officer Sunil confirmed the ongoing risks, saying, “Continuous rainfall since morning caused the hillside to collapse. While there was extensive damage to the HP petrol pump, thankfully, there were no injuries. The landslide is still active, and our teams are monitoring the situation closely.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Sunday to review the situation and coordinate with local authorities for swift relief and safety measures.

The landslide in Ballinalla serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by heavy rainfall in hilly areas, highlighting the importance of early warnings and rapid response to safeguard lives and property.