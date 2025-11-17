Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTwo More Blackbucks Die At Belagavi Zoo, Toll Reaches 30

Two More Blackbucks Die At Belagavi Zoo, Toll Reaches 30

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Belagavi (Karnataka): Two more blackbucks died at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo here, taking the total deaths to 30 in the past four days, sources in the zoo said on Monday.

The zoo's blackbuck population has plummeted from 38 to just eight.

According to sources, eight blackbucks had died on Thursday, followed by 20 more deaths on Saturday.

On Sunday, two more blackbucks died at the facility.

Zoo authorities are investigating whether the animals died due to a bacterial infection or a sudden change in the weather.

"We have sent the viscera sample to the authorities at Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru to find out the reason behind the death," a zoo official told reporters. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
