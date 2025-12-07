Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Killed In Etah, Two In Rae Bareli As Motorbike Collisions Turn Fatal In UP

Two Killed In Etah, Two In Rae Bareli As Motorbike Collisions Turn Fatal In UP

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Four people, including three young men, were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah and Rae Bareli districts.

In the Kotwali Dehat police station area, two people died late Friday night after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a JCB machine near the Nayara petrol pump.

The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Het Singh and his 22-year-old nephew Shanti Swaroop. Both were returning to their village, Nagla Hamir, after attending a feast in Kunawali village under the Sakīt police station area. As their motorcycle reached near the petrol pump, it collided violently with an oncoming JCB, leaving both riders critically injured.

On receiving information, SHO Vinod Kumar and his team reached the spot and rushed the injured to Etah Medical College, where doctors declared both men dead. The severity of the incident drew a crowd of villagers, who later caught hold of the JCB and its driver. Police said efforts were underway to control the situation. The bodies have been taken into custody for panchanama and will be sent for post-mortem.

Two Killed In Rae Bareli

In a separate incident, two young men were killed and another was injured after two motorcycles collided in Jagdishpur village under the Bhadokhar police station area.

According to police, late Friday night, Dharmaraj Yadav of Bhuemau village and his friend Satish Kumar Yadav of Jarola village were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, ridden by Dinesh Pratap Singh of Chakkar.

All three sustained serious injuries. Police reached the spot after being alerted by villagers and took the victims to the district hospital, where Satish was declared dead. Dinesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Dharmaraj was referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre after initial medical aid.

Bhadokhar SHO Rakesh Chandra Anand said both bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Accident Etah Accident
Read more
