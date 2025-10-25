Two Arrested After Viral Video Shows Man Urinating From Moving Thar In Gurugram

Two men were arrested by Gurugram Police on Friday after a shocking video surfaced on social media showing one of them urinating from a moving car on Old Railway Road.

The incident, which quickly drew public outrage, occurred on Thursday night and involved a black Mahindra Thar, which was also seized by the police.

Following the viral spread of the footage, police swiftly registered an FIR at the New Colony police station and launched an investigation. The accused were identified as 25-year-old Mohit Dadanpur village in Jhajjar district, who was driving the vehicle, and 25-year-old Anuj from Silana village in Jhajjar district, who had urinated on the road.

#WATCH | Gurugram (Haryana): Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar says, "A case came to light with the Gurugram Police's social media monitoring team in which a young man was urinating from a moving Thar vehicle. After which, a case was registered. During the investigation, the New… pic.twitter.com/2h4neJRNI3 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Officials further revealed that Mohit has a criminal record, including a murder charge in Jhajjar, two cases related to brawling, and one case under the Arms Act in Rohtak. He had previously been jailed and was released on bail in December 2022.

"Mohit has been booked in Rajasthan's Jhajjar in one case of murder, two cases for brawling and one case under the Arms Act in Haryana's Rohtak. He was arrested and sent to jail in a case registered in Jhajjar, and was released on bail in December, 2022. We are questioning the accused," an official told news agency PTI.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities probe the suspects’ backgrounds and motive for the reckless act.

Viral Video Shows Man Urinating From Moving Car

A video surfaced on social media showing a Mahindra Thar near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram. While one of the passenger was driving the car recklessly, the other was standing on the side step with door open, urinating from the moving car.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and was recorded by someone in the car behind the Thar.

Police took note and registered a case after the video started being widely shared online.