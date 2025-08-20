Triple Murder Shocks South Delhi, Family Member Goes Missing After Crime

A triple murder case has sent shockwaves through South Delhi after three members of a family were found dead inside their home in Maidan Garhi on Wednesday. According to police, the bodies were discovered in pools of blood — two on the ground floor and one on the first floor. The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh (aged 45-50), his wife Rajni (aged 40-45), and their son Ritik (24).

Initial reports suggest that Rajni was killed with her mouth tied, while Prem Singh’s body was found blood-soaked on the floor.

Police teams, along with forensic experts, rushed to the spot and sealed the house. Investigators revealed that the family’s younger son, Siddharth (aged 22-23), has been missing since the incident.

Locals told police that Siddharth had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues. Preliminary inquiry also indicates that he had told someone he had killed his family and would not stay in the area any longer.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the missing son. Senior Delhi Police officials are monitoring the investigation. The gruesome killings have left the neighbourhood in fear.

Triple Murder In Karawal Nagar

Earlier this month, a man was accused of killing his wife and two young daughters in Karawal Nagar. The suspect, identified as Pradeep, allegedly attacked his wife, Jaya Shri, along with their daughters, aged five and seven, before fleeing the house.

Police said the murders were likely the outcome of ongoing marital disputes, though the exact trigger was unclear.

Neighbours alerted authorities after the incident came to light, leaving the locality in shock. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause and sequence of the killings.

Police teams are now conducting raids to track down Pradeep, who has been missing since the murders. Investigators said efforts are underway to piece together the family’s strained relationship, which may hold clues to what led to the crime.