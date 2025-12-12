Tomato Prices Crash After Steep Surge; Chennai's Koyambedu Sees Big Drop: Check New Rates
After soaring to Rs 80 per kg, tomato prices fall sharply as arrivals rise at Koyambedu, giving major relief to housewives and retail buyers.
Tomatoes and onions are staples in nearly every Indian kitchen, forming the base for dishes ranging from rasam to biryani. So when their prices fluctuate, households—especially women managing daily cooking—feel the pinch immediately. Just a few weeks ago, tomatoes were easily available for Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg. But in an unexpected twist, prices shot up sharply, touching an alarming Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, leaving families struggling to buy even a kilo.
Tomato Prices Rise, Fall Dramatically
The sudden spike hit home cooks hard, particularly those accustomed to purchasing tomatoes in bulk—4 kg, even 5 kg at a time. With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rains across Tamil Nadu and nearby states, supplies had dropped, driving up the price. But with the rains now easing, tomato harvests have picked up again. As truckloads of fresh produce began arriving at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market, prices plummeted.
Tomatoes that were selling for Rs 75 just last week are now available for Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg. Onions have followed the same trend, falling to Rs 20–Rs 30 per kg depending on quality. With the sudden drop, shoppers are once again stocking up generously.
Green Vegetable Prices Also Cool Down
The decline hasn’t been limited to tomatoes and onions. Prices of several green vegetables—which had surged during the monsoon—have also eased considerably. Current market rates show a significant reduction across categories:
- Big onions: ₹20–₹25 per kg
- Small onions: ₹60–₹70 per kg
- Tomatoes: ₹25–₹35 per kg
- Green chillies: ₹40 per kg
- Beetroot: ₹30 per kg
- Potatoes: ₹45 per kg
- Plantains: ₹15 per kg
- Bell peppers: ₹40 per kg
- Bitter gourd: ₹50 per kg
- Zucchini: ₹40 per kg
- Broad beans: ₹70 per kg
Vegetable Prices Continue To Fall At Koyambedu
The larger vegetable basket has seen similar reductions, bringing relief to both families and restaurant suppliers:
- Cabbage: ₹15 per kg
- Carrots: ₹50 per kg
- Cauliflower: ₹30 per kg
- Brinjal: ₹45 per kg
- Drumstick: ₹250 per kg
- Eggplant varieties: ₹40 per kg
- Beans: ₹50 per kg
- Ginger: ₹80 per kg
- Okra: ₹40 per kg
- Radish: ₹30 per kg
- Beetroot: ₹50 per kg
- Sweet potatoes: ₹35 per kg
With the monsoon’s impact fading and supply chains stabilizing, Chennai consumers are finally catching a break. For now, the return of affordable tomatoes and onions brings a welcome breath of relief to households that depend on them daily.