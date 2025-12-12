Tomato Prices Crash After Steep Surge; Chennai's Koyambedu Sees Big Drop: Check New Rates

Tomatoes and onions are staples in nearly every Indian kitchen, forming the base for dishes ranging from rasam to biryani. So when their prices fluctuate, households—especially women managing daily cooking—feel the pinch immediately. Just a few weeks ago, tomatoes were easily available for Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg. But in an unexpected twist, prices shot up sharply, touching an alarming Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, leaving families struggling to buy even a kilo.

Tomato Prices Rise, Fall Dramatically

The sudden spike hit home cooks hard, particularly those accustomed to purchasing tomatoes in bulk—4 kg, even 5 kg at a time. With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rains across Tamil Nadu and nearby states, supplies had dropped, driving up the price. But with the rains now easing, tomato harvests have picked up again. As truckloads of fresh produce began arriving at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market, prices plummeted.

Tomatoes that were selling for Rs 75 just last week are now available for Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg. Onions have followed the same trend, falling to Rs 20–Rs 30 per kg depending on quality. With the sudden drop, shoppers are once again stocking up generously.

Green Vegetable Prices Also Cool Down

The decline hasn’t been limited to tomatoes and onions. Prices of several green vegetables—which had surged during the monsoon—have also eased considerably. Current market rates show a significant reduction across categories:

Big onions: ₹20–₹25 per kg

Small onions: ₹60–₹70 per kg

Tomatoes: ₹25–₹35 per kg

Green chillies: ₹40 per kg

Beetroot: ₹30 per kg

Potatoes: ₹45 per kg

Plantains: ₹15 per kg

Bell peppers: ₹40 per kg

Bitter gourd: ₹50 per kg

Zucchini: ₹40 per kg

Broad beans: ₹70 per kg

Vegetable Prices Continue To Fall At Koyambedu

The larger vegetable basket has seen similar reductions, bringing relief to both families and restaurant suppliers:

Cabbage: ₹15 per kg

Carrots: ₹50 per kg

Cauliflower: ₹30 per kg

Brinjal: ₹45 per kg

Drumstick: ₹250 per kg

Eggplant varieties: ₹40 per kg

Beans: ₹50 per kg

Ginger: ₹80 per kg

Okra: ₹40 per kg

Radish: ₹30 per kg

Beetroot: ₹50 per kg

Sweet potatoes: ₹35 per kg

With the monsoon’s impact fading and supply chains stabilizing, Chennai consumers are finally catching a break. For now, the return of affordable tomatoes and onions brings a welcome breath of relief to households that depend on them daily.