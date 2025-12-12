Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTomato Prices Crash After Steep Surge; Chennai's Koyambedu Sees Big Drop: Check New Rates

Tomato Prices Crash After Steep Surge; Chennai's Koyambedu Sees Big Drop: Check New Rates

After soaring to Rs 80 per kg, tomato prices fall sharply as arrivals rise at Koyambedu, giving major relief to housewives and retail buyers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tomatoes and onions are staples in nearly every Indian kitchen, forming the base for dishes ranging from rasam to biryani. So when their prices fluctuate, households—especially women managing daily cooking—feel the pinch immediately. Just a few weeks ago, tomatoes were easily available for Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg. But in an unexpected twist, prices shot up sharply, touching an alarming Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, leaving families struggling to buy even a kilo.

Tomato Prices Rise, Fall Dramatically

The sudden spike hit home cooks hard, particularly those accustomed to purchasing tomatoes in bulk—4 kg, even 5 kg at a time. With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy rains across Tamil Nadu and nearby states, supplies had dropped, driving up the price. But with the rains now easing, tomato harvests have picked up again. As truckloads of fresh produce began arriving at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market, prices plummeted.

Tomatoes that were selling for Rs 75 just last week are now available for Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg. Onions have followed the same trend, falling to Rs 20–Rs 30 per kg depending on quality. With the sudden drop, shoppers are once again stocking up generously.

Green Vegetable Prices Also Cool Down

The decline hasn’t been limited to tomatoes and onions. Prices of several green vegetables—which had surged during the monsoon—have also eased considerably. Current market rates show a significant reduction across categories:

  • Big onions: ₹20–₹25 per kg
  • Small onions: ₹60–₹70 per kg
  • Tomatoes: ₹25–₹35 per kg
  • Green chillies: ₹40 per kg
  • Beetroot: ₹30 per kg
  • Potatoes: ₹45 per kg
  • Plantains: ₹15 per kg
  • Bell peppers: ₹40 per kg
  • Bitter gourd: ₹50 per kg
  • Zucchini: ₹40 per kg
  • Broad beans: ₹70 per kg

Vegetable Prices Continue To Fall At Koyambedu

The larger vegetable basket has seen similar reductions, bringing relief to both families and restaurant suppliers:

  • Cabbage: ₹15 per kg
  • Carrots: ₹50 per kg
  • Cauliflower: ₹30 per kg
  • Brinjal: ₹45 per kg
  • Drumstick: ₹250 per kg
  • Eggplant varieties: ₹40 per kg
  • Beans: ₹50 per kg
  • Ginger: ₹80 per kg
  • Okra: ₹40 per kg
  • Radish: ₹30 per kg
  • Beetroot: ₹50 per kg
  • Sweet potatoes: ₹35 per kg

With the monsoon’s impact fading and supply chains stabilizing, Chennai consumers are finally catching a break. For now, the return of affordable tomatoes and onions brings a welcome breath of relief to households that depend on them daily.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tomato Koyambedu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Advertisement

Videos

AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Breaking News: Passenger Arrested at Mumbai Airport After Being Caught With Cannabis
PM Modi to Meet NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh at Parliament Today to Discuss Poll Strategy
Breaking News: Former Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 89 in Maharashtra After Illness
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget