TMC MLA Jyotipriya Mallick Assaulted At His Kolkata Home; Attacker Arrested

HomeCitiesTMC MLA Jyotipriya Mallick Assaulted At His Kolkata Home; Attacker Arrested

The assailant, identified as Abhishek Das from Habra in North 24 Parganas, was detained and is being questioned by police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress MLA Jyotipriya Mallick was attacked at his Salt Lake residence on Sunday night by a 30-year-old man who had allegedly been following him. The assailant, identified as Abhishek Das from Habra in North 24 Parganas, was detained and is being questioned by police.

According to reports, the incident took place around 9 pm when Das followed Mallick into his residence and suddenly punched him in the lower abdomen. Security personnel and others nearby rushed to Mallick’s aid and overpowered the attacker. He was later handed over to the Bidhannagar police.

Accused Wanted To Meet MLA

During interrogation, Das reportedly said he wanted to meet the MLA to discuss employment opportunities. Police have since learned that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata and had visited Mallick’s residence earlier in the day for reconnaissance.

Speaking to the media, Mallick said, “I had never seen him before. It’s shocking that someone from Habra would attack me.” He described the incident as a one-off and added that he initially thought the man was a visitor seeking to meet him.

Mallick currently represents the Habra constituency and previously served as West Bengal’s forest minister. He was arrested by central agencies around two years ago in connection with a corruption case linked to his earlier tenure as food and civil supplies minister. Following his arrest, he was removed from the cabinet, and Birbaha Hansda replaced him as forest minister.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Jyotipriya Mallick MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick TMC MLA Attacked
