Terrifying Video Captures Raging Blaze At Goa Nightclub That Claimed 23 Lives

At least 23 persons were killed in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa following a cylinder blast late Saturday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 08:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive blaze at a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora on Saturday night claimed the lives of 23 people, including three to four tourists. The fire is said to have been erupted due to a cylinder blast. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a probe into the incident, while efforts are underway to provide medical assistance and support to the victims' families. Amid this, a terrifying video of the blaze from inside the club has surfaced, showing the raging fire.  

Another video shared by news agency ANI shows the aftermath of the nightclub fire. Visuals show charred remains of the building where the popular nightclub was located in North Goa's Aropora.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant rushed to the spot after the incident and told reporters that  the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms. He also said that “three to four tourists” were among those killed. 

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue opened last year at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji.

Local BJP MLA Michael Lobo said that all the 23 bodies have been recovered from the premises and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim. He also said officials will conduct the fire safety audit of all the clubs to ensure that such mishaps do not happen in future.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Goa News Arpora Goa Fire Tragedy
