Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTension in Fatehpur: Security Tightened At Disputed Mausoleum After Hindu Group’s Kirtan Call

Tension in Fatehpur: Security Tightened At Disputed Mausoleum After Hindu Group’s Kirtan Call

Heavy security has been deployed in Fatehpur as a Hindu group plans 'kirtan' at a disputed mausoleum, days after a mob vandalised the site claiming it to be a temple.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Security has been heightened around a disputed mausoleum in Fatehpur as a Hindu organisation, the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti, announced plans to hold a 'kirtan' (devotional singing) at the site.

This move comes amidst a tense standoff following a recent incident where a mob vandalised the structure, claiming it to be a Hindu temple.

Police have tightened the security arrangements around the mausoleum, with prohibitory orders in effect. The order has reportedly restricted residents from leaving their homes without a valid reason.

District Magistrate Ravindra Singh and Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh personally visited the site on Saturday to review the deployment.

More than 300 police personnel, two platoons of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and Special Task Force teams have been deployed within a one-kilometer radius. The area is also under constant drone surveillance, officials said.

The current situation is the result of escalating tensions that began when the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti sent a letter on August 7 seeking permission to "clean and beautify" the mausoleum, alleging it was a temple.

Despite the administration denying permission, a mob breached barricades on Monday, entered the premises, hoisted saffron flags, performed Hindu rituals, and vandalised graves. The damaged portions have since been repaired, and security has been reinforced.

Provocative social media messages have also contributed to the unrest, prompting the police to register three FIRs and maintain extra vigilance.

While officials have identified around 140 suspects from video footage, no arrests have been made so far. Media access to the site has been restricted since Monday.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Security Fatehpur Mausoleum Dispute Hindu Group Kirtan Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti Mausoleum Vandalism Saffron Flags Fatehpur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway As Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: Death Toll In Kathua Cloudburst Rises To 7, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget