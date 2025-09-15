Surge In H3N2 Influenza Cases Reported In Delhi; This Is How It Spreads

Hospitals across Delhi have raised alarms as cases of H3N2 influenza, a subtype of the influenza A virus, are on the rise. Doctors have urged residents to remain alert to early symptoms and seek timely medical attention, warning that this strain tends to be more severe than regular flu and may require longer recovery periods or even hospitalisation in some cases.

What Is H3N2?

H3N2 is a strain of the influenza A virus known for causing seasonal flu outbreaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that the virus mutates frequently, making it more challenging to control than other flu strains. It spreads quickly through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and can also be contracted by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching one’s face.

Health experts caution that the virus poses higher risks to young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and those with weakened immunity. In such groups, complications can escalate to bronchitis, pneumonia, or hospitalisation, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How Does H3N2 Spread?

The infection is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets, meaning close contact with a sick person significantly increases the risk. Touching infected surfaces and then the eyes, nose, or mouth is another common route. Crowded areas, workplaces, and public transport are considered high-risk zones for transmission.

To reduce the risk of infection, health authorities recommend following basic hygiene measures. WHO advises taking the annual flu vaccine, which provides protection against circulating strains, including H3N2. Regular handwashing with soap for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow, and avoiding touching the face are strongly encouraged.

