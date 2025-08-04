Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Krishna Was The First Mediator’: SC Raps UP Govt Over Banke Bihari Temple Control, Suggests Interim Panel

‘Krishna Was The First Mediator’: SC Raps UP Govt Over Banke Bihari Temple Control, Suggests Interim Panel

The Supreme Court criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's "clandestine" seizure of the Banke Bihari Temple's funds and management via an Ordinance. The court suggested a temporary committee, possibly led by a retired judge.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 04:05 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for its hasty and opaque move to take control of the iconic Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The apex court hinted at forming a temporary committee, possibly headed by a retired High Court judge, to oversee the temple’s management while the constitutional validity of the newly introduced 2025 Ordinance is being scrutinised.

The Bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing multiple petitions opposing the Ordinance, which aims to transfer the temple’s management — traditionally under a private hereditary system — to state-appointed authorities, news agency IANS reported. The court also signalled its intent to refer the matter to the Allahabad High Court for a detailed examination of the Ordinance’s legality.

Supreme Court Questions State’s ‘Tearing Hurry’

Criticising the speed and secrecy with which the Ordinance was pushed through, the Supreme Court asked why the state government had acted in such “tearing hurry.” The Bench expressed serious reservations over the way the UP government obtained permission to use temple funds for a redevelopment corridor — a clearance granted by the court’s own May 15 judgement in a pending civil matter.

“The matter before this Court did not pertain to the Banke Bihari temple. A public notice could have been issued… was there any court-appointed receiver? It was not a case of ‘no man’s land… Someone had to be heard on the behalf of the temple,” observed Justice Surya Kant, as quoted by IANS.

The Bench said it would consider keeping parts of that earlier judgement in abeyance, as it had not been informed properly during the proceedings.

SC Suggests Interim Management By Retired Judge

The court proposed an interim arrangement under the supervision of a former High Court judge or a retired senior district judge to manage the temple’s affairs. This committee could include the District Collector and other government officials, while ensuring the continuity of religious rituals in accordance with the Haridasi Sampraday tradition.

“We propose this… part of the (earlier) judgement we will keep in abeyance… we will have a former High Court judge, or senior retired district judge as management trustee,” the Bench said, according to NDTV.

The top court also urged mediation, invoking the example of Lord Krishna. “Lord Krishna was the first mediator… please try to mediate the matter,” the Bench stated.

Petitioners Decry Violation of Religious Autonomy

One of the petitions, filed by advocate Sankalp Goswami, contended that the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, constitutes an unlawful interference in religious matters and undermines the denomination’s autonomy.

“Section 5 (1)(i), 5 (i), 6(8) of the Ordinance directly violates Article 26(c) and (d) inasmuch as it permanently takes away the right of administration from the religious denomination altogether and vests it in non-denominational secular authority,” the plea stated, as per IANS.

The petition further argued that the Ordinance attempts to alter essential religious practices and customs, potentially displeasing the deity and jeopardising the identity of the religious denomination.

UP Govt Asked to Respond by Tuesday

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the UP government, has been directed to consult with state authorities and provide a response to the court’s proposal by 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Earlier in the hearing, the previous management informed the court that the Ordinance was passed without giving them a fair hearing, effectively displacing the family that had traditionally managed the temple.

The apex court also raised concerns over why the state had not acquired land for the corridor legally by compensating private owners, instead choosing to intervene in what was initially a dispute between private parties.

In a related observation made in May by a separate Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, the top court had warned, “If states start entering into a private dispute between parties… there will be a total breakdown of law.”

The 1862-built Banke Bihari temple is among the most frequented pilgrimage spots in northern India. Traditionally, its administration has been handled by the Shebaits, a hereditary group of priests. The push for redevelopment came after a tragic stampede-like situation during Janmashtami celebrations in 2022, which claimed two lives. Following this, the Allahabad High Court, in September 2023, directed the state to develop a corridor to handle crowd pressure and improve safety.

Also read
Published at : 04 Aug 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Banke Bihari Temple Uttar Pradesh UP Govt SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Entertainment
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
Panchayat Actor Asif Khan Quits Smoking After Health Scare: 'Don’t Wait For A Hospital Bed'
India
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget