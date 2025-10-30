PM Modi Launches Rs 1,220 Cr Development Projects Near Statue of Unity In Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects costing Rs 1,220 crore near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The PM landed at Vadodara airport in the evening for his two-day visit to Gujarat and reached Ekta Nagar by road due to bad weather, a state government release said.

At the venue, the PM flagged off 25 electric buses acquired at a cost of Rs 30 crore, it said. With this addition in the fleet, a total of 55 e-buses will now provide free service to tourists in Ekta Nagar, it added.

"These new 9-meter long AC mini e-buses can run up to 180 kilometres after a single charge. Special facilities are available in the bus for the differently-abled, including a special lifting system that allows the seats to be lowered," said the release.

Later, the PM e-inaugurated several projects, including government quarters constructed at a cost of Rs 56.33 crore, Birsa Munda Bhavan costing Rs 303 crore, Hospitality District (Phase-1) developed at Rs 54.65 crore and Satpuda Protection Wall and Riverfront constructed at a cost of Rs 20.72 crore.

"Other major attractions which were inaugurated by the PM included a Bonsai Garden, Walkway (Phase-2), e-Bus charging depot, Smart Bus Stop (Phase-2), replica of Sardar Sarovar dam and Garden. These newly developed projects will significantly enhance the infrastructure and amenities available to tourists visiting Ekta Nagar," the release said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for ten major development projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India being built at a cost of Rs 367.25 crore, Veer Balak Udyan at Rs 90.46 crore, travellator extension at the Statue of Unity costing Rs 27.43 crore, a sports complex being built for Rs 23.60 crore and jetty development at Rs 12.50 crore, it said.

Other major projects include CISF barracks to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.48 crore, jetty work near Shoolpaneshwar Temple costing Rs 12.50 crore, and Rain Forest project at Rs 12.85 crore, the release said.

PM Modi will lead the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Friday at Ekta Nagar.

This year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, which commemorate the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', will include a cultural festival and the National Unity Day parade by security forces, showcasing their skills, discipline and valour, an official statement said.

