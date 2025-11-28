Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEx-Coal Minister In Manmohan Singh Cabinet, Sriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81

Ex-Coal Minister In Manmohan Singh Cabinet, Sriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81

A veteran Congress leader, Jaiswal served as MoS Home Affairs and Coal Minister. His political journey began at the grassroots level, and his death has prompted condolences from national leaders. His last rites will be held in Kanpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Senior Congress leader and former Kanpur MP Sriprakash Jaiswal has passed away at the age of 81. He had been battling health issues for a long time and breathed his last on Friday, 28 November 2025. His sudden demise has sparked a wave of grief across political circles.

Jaiswal was rushed to the Cardiology Hospital in Kanpur after his condition deteriorated. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival, citing heart-related complications.

Four-Term MP from Kanpur

A prominent face of the Indian National Congress, Jaiswal represented the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency four times. He served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2004 to 2009, and later took charge as India’s Coal Minister between 2009 and 2014 during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Known for his administrative acumen and strong presence in parliamentary debates, he enjoyed widespread respect within the House.

Political Journey Began at Grassroots Level

Born on 25 September 1944 in Kanpur, Sriprakash Jaiswal began his political journey at the local level. He held key roles such as president of the Kanpur City Congress Committee and Joint Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee before entering Parliament in the early 1990s. He was re-elected in 1996, 2004 and 2009, focusing on regional development during his tenure in the Coal Ministry and actively addressing internal security issues as MoS Home.

National Leaders Extend Condolences

Prime Minister, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who expressed condolences. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute through a post on social media. Political representatives in Kanpur have announced a joint condolence meeting.

Jaiswal’s last rites will be performed in Kanpur on Saturday morning, where supporters and well-wishers are expected to gather to bid him a final farewell.

Input By : Ashok
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 08:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sriprakash Jaiswal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karnataka Power-Sharing Row Heats Up As DK Shivakumar Heads To Delhi: Key Updates
Karnataka Power-Sharing Row Heats Up As DK Shivakumar Heads To Delhi: Key Updates
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Business
Tariffs Up, GDP Up: India Fires To 8.2%. Here’s What The Data Says About The Indian Economy
India's GDP Fires Up To 8.2% Despite Tariffs: Here's What The Numbers Say About The Indian Growth Story
World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget