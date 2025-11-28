Ex-Coal Minister In Manmohan Singh Cabinet, Sriprakash Jaiswal Passes Away At 81

Senior Congress leader and former Kanpur MP Sriprakash Jaiswal has passed away at the age of 81. He had been battling health issues for a long time and breathed his last on Friday, 28 November 2025. His sudden demise has sparked a wave of grief across political circles.

Jaiswal was rushed to the Cardiology Hospital in Kanpur after his condition deteriorated. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival, citing heart-related complications.

Four-Term MP from Kanpur

A prominent face of the Indian National Congress, Jaiswal represented the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency four times. He served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2004 to 2009, and later took charge as India’s Coal Minister between 2009 and 2014 during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Known for his administrative acumen and strong presence in parliamentary debates, he enjoyed widespread respect within the House.

Political Journey Began at Grassroots Level

Born on 25 September 1944 in Kanpur, Sriprakash Jaiswal began his political journey at the local level. He held key roles such as president of the Kanpur City Congress Committee and Joint Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee before entering Parliament in the early 1990s. He was re-elected in 1996, 2004 and 2009, focusing on regional development during his tenure in the Coal Ministry and actively addressing internal security issues as MoS Home.

National Leaders Extend Condolences

Prime Minister, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who expressed condolences. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute through a post on social media. Political representatives in Kanpur have announced a joint condolence meeting.

Jaiswal’s last rites will be performed in Kanpur on Saturday morning, where supporters and well-wishers are expected to gather to bid him a final farewell.