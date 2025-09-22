Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSpeeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Divider In Mumbai: Watch

Speeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Divider In Mumbai: Watch

Shah was headed towards Colaba when he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and struck the divider.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)

A luxury Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Fortunately, the driver walked away unhurt. Videos of the incident quickly made their way onto social media. Initial investigations suggest the accident may have been triggered by slippery road conditions following heavy rain in the city.

Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road. According to officials, Shah was headed towards Colaba when he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and struck the divider. The car’s front end sustained significant damage before it was towed from the spot.

The Worli police have requested the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to inspect the car for any technical issues. A case of rash driving has also been registered against Shah.

Meanwhile, industrialist Gautam Singhania, known for his interest in automobiles, shared footage of the crash on X. Commenting on the string of recent mishaps involving Lamborghinis, he wrote: “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?”

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Lamborghini Crash Mumbai Lamborghini Crash Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
Cricket
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Garba Entry Row Intensifies As Hindu Groups Demand ID Checks, Religious Proof For Participation
GST Reforms Kick Off On Navratri: PM Modi Calls It A Savings Festival For Every Indian Family
India Crushes Pakistan In Asia Cup Thriller As Farhan's Gun Gesture Sparks Global Backlash
Unnao Erupts Over FIR On I Love Mohammad: Provocative Slogans, Encounter Video Sparks Outrage
Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget