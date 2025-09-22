Speeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Divider In Mumbai: Watch

A luxury Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Fortunately, the driver walked away unhurt. Videos of the incident quickly made their way onto social media. Initial investigations suggest the accident may have been triggered by slippery road conditions following heavy rain in the city.

Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road. According to officials, Shah was headed towards Colaba when he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and struck the divider. The car’s front end sustained significant damage before it was towed from the spot.

Another day, another Lamborghini mishap 🚨💥 This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini? 🔥🚗💨#StephanWinkelmann #Lamborghini #Lamborghinilndia #LuxuryCars #Supercars #ExoticCars… pic.twitter.com/QC9ckl8fdV — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 21, 2025

The Worli police have requested the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to inspect the car for any technical issues. A case of rash driving has also been registered against Shah.

Meanwhile, industrialist Gautam Singhania, known for his interest in automobiles, shared footage of the crash on X. Commenting on the string of recent mishaps involving Lamborghinis, he wrote: “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?”