UP: Mother Of 2 Slits Wrist At Police Station After Nephew Ends Relationship

HomeCitiesUP: Mother Of 2 Slits Wrist At Police Station After Nephew Ends Relationship

The woman, identified as Pooja Mishra, a resident of Delhi, is married to Lalit Kumar Mishra and is the mother of two sons aged seven and six.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
A woman attempted suicide inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district after her nephew, with whom she was in a relationship, refused to continue their affair, police said.

Relationship Between Aunt And Nephew

The woman, identified as Pooja Mishra, a resident of Delhi, is married to Lalit Kumar Mishra and is the mother of two sons aged seven and six. She reportedly met her husband’s nephew, Alok Mishra, who is 15 years younger, when he came to assist with household work.

During Alok’s stay with the family, the two are said to have developed a romantic relationship. On learning about the affair, Pooja’s husband sent Alok away. However, Pooja later left her children and moved to Bareilly, where she and Alok lived together for nearly seven months.

Dispute Leads To Police Summons

Following a disagreement between the two, Alok returned to his native village in Sitapur. When Pooja went there to meet him, both were called to the police station for a mediation attempt.

During the discussion, Alok reportedly told Pooja that he no longer wished to continue their relationship. On hearing this, Pooja allegedly took out a blade and slit her wrist inside the police station, triggering panic among those present.

Woman Critical, Shifted To Lucknow

Police immediately rushed Pooja to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was later referred to Lucknow in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a formal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Sitapur DELHI Nephew Affair Aunt Slits Wrist
