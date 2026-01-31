SIT Formed To Probe Death Of Confident Group Head CJ Roy, Shot Himself After IT Raid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a “comprehensive and meticulous” probe into the death of 57-year-old real estate tycoon CJ Roy, who was found dead at his office during searches by the Income Tax Department, officials said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the SIT will be headed by C. Vamshi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone), while Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division), has been appointed as the investigating officer.

Incident Occurred During Income Tax Proceedings

Roy, founder of the Confident Group and honorary consul of the Slovak Republic, allegedly died by suicide on Friday at his firm’s office on Langford Road. According to a statement given to police by T.A. Joseph, Managing Director of the Confident Group, Roy had gone to the office to give a statement to Income Tax officials.

Joseph told police that Roy entered his cabin, locked the door and said he needed to speak to his mother. When staff members later forced the door open, they found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound caused by his licensed firearm. An ambulance was called, but medical personnel reported no pulse. He was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

Brother Alleges Pressure From Tax Proceedings

Roy’s brother, Babu Roy, linked the death to Income Tax proceedings initiated against the company. Speaking to reporters, he said searches were conducted at the group’s premises in December 2025, and tax officials again visited the office on January 29, asking Roy to be present the following day.

“My brother told me many times that the pressure from the Income Tax department was too much. Even on the morning of January 30, he spoke to me. He had been under severe pressure for the past few days. I am not sure what kind of pressure they put on him, but he had no debts and no financial issues. I have lost my brother,” Babu Roy said.

Government Says All Aspects Will Be Examined

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said police had initiated a preliminary inquiry and further steps would depend on its findings.

“Several aspects need to be examined, what happened before the incident and what led him to take an extreme step. I have instructed the police to conduct a detailed investigation. Once the report is submitted, the facts will become clear and further decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.

However, the minister said allegations of harassment linked to the tax searches had not yet been examined.

“We have not thought about the IT harassment angle at this stage. The team has not examined the IT aspect so far. If the investigation throws up such details, it will be looked into,” he added.

Unnatural Death Case Registered

In a statement, the police commissioner said the SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required. All relevant officers have been directed to assist the team to ensure a “lawful, prompt, and effective investigation”.

An Unnatural Death Report has been registered at Ashok Nagar police station, and the case is being treated as a prima facie suicide, police said.