A disturbing incident at Birsa Munda Government Medical College in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has left the medical community and the public reeling. On the night of September 11, a doctor on duty was brutally attacked by two fellow interns inside a labour room, with the shocking episode captured on video.

The footage shows a woman being wheeled in for delivery while two young women allegedly assault Dr. Shivani Lariya, pulling her hair and hitting her, sparking outrage online. A male doctor who tried to intervene was also reportedly threatened by the accused interns.

Rising Tensions Behind the Attack

Sources suggest that conflicts over night-duty assignments had been simmering among the interns for days. The situation escalated around 9:30 pm on September 11, when Dr. Yogita Tyagi and Dr. Shanu Agrawal allegedly confronted and attacked Dr. Shivani Lariya in the labour room. Following the attack, Dr. Lariya submitted a formal complaint to the hospital administration, urging strict action against her batchmates.

Confirming the incident, Dr. Nagendra Singh, superintendent of the medical college hospital, told The Times of India:

“All three doctors are MBBS interns of the same batch. Dr. Shivani Lariya filed a written complaint against her batchmates, Dr. Shanu Agrawal and Dr. Yogita Tyagi, for assaulting her on Thursday night. The complaint was received on Friday, and a four-member probe committee was formed immediately.”

Public Outrage and Social Media Reactions

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism and disbelief. Many questioned how medical professionals, entrusted with saving lives, could engage in a physical fight in front of a patient about to deliver.

Some voices even called for the revocation of the accused interns’ medical licenses, emphasizing the potential danger to patients and the serious harm such incidents do to the reputation of the medical profession. While a few trivialized the fight or joked about it, the overwhelming sentiment condemned the lack of professionalism and concern for patient safety.