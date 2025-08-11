Shiv Sena (UBT) Launches Statewide Protest Against ‘Tainted’ Ministers In Maharashtra

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesShiv Sena (UBT) Launches Statewide Protest Against ‘Tainted’ Ministers In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena(UBT) to stage statewide protests demanding resignation of Maharashtra ministers facing corruption and misconduct charges, as Uddhav Thackeray leads rally in Dadar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:47 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) will hold protests on Monday across the state demanding the removal of 'tainted ministers' from the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

The party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, will lead a protest in Dadar close to the party headquarters, Sena Bhavan. He will be accompanied by former minister and party leader Aaditya Thackeray and will demand the resignation of ministers embroiled in various controversies, including the honey trap case and corruption charges.

The party wants the government should immediately take action against such scam-tainted ministers instead of giving them a clean chit.

The party proposes to hold protests in front of the offices of the District Collectors across the state. Shiv Sena’s “Jan Aakrosh” agitation coincides with the protest organised by the INDIA bloc in Delhi against the Election Commission of India over the allegations of vote theft.

The ministers under Shiv Sena(UBT)’s radar are former Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Ministers of State for Home (Urban) and Revenue Yogesh Kadam, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse and other ministers, including Jaykumar Gore, Nitesh Rane, Sanjay Rathod and Bharat Gogawale.

Kokate, who, despite being caught in controversy over playing rummy in the state council and terming the state government a beggar, was bailed out. He was stripped of the agriculture department and allocated the departments of sports, youth welfare, minorities affairs and Awqaf.

Yogesh Kadam was targeted over allegations made in and outside the state legislature about a dance bar in his mother’s name, but no action was taken against him.

Shiv Sena(UBT) legislator in the state council had accused Kadam of connections with illegal sand trading, mining and the Savali bar in Kandivali in western suburbs, where police recently conducted a raid for illegally running the dance bar and detained 22 bar girls and customers. Parab demanded the resignation of Kadam.

The Thackeray camp has accused Minister Dadaji Bhuse of corruption and irregularities in the school education department.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Corruption Maharashtra Politics BJP Protest Uddhav Thackeray ShivSena (UBT)
