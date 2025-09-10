Several vehicles travelling late Tuesday night on the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway were forced to stop abruptly after their tyres were punctured by rows of sharp nails hammered into the road surface on a bridge.

A viral video from the spot shows traffic crawling as commuters navigate past the stretch where the nails were fixed in rows.

Initially, motorists suspected foul play, fearing the nails had been planted by miscreants as part of a robbery attempt. However, later checks revealed that a road construction company had placed them as part of ongoing repair work.

Angry commuters questioned why no barricades or warning signs had been installed if repairs were underway, and why the work was carried out at night without proper safeguards. Many pointed out the serious risk of high-speed accidents or fatalities due to sudden tyre bursts on the expressway.

The Samruddhi Expressway, billed as Maharashtra’s "corridor of prosperity", has faced criticism over frequent accidents and alleged lapses since its inauguration. Authorities are expected to probe the incident and announce corrective steps.