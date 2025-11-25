Delhi Government Declares Holiday Today: What's Open And What's Closed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Government Declares Holiday Today: What's Open And What's Closed

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi government announced Tuesday, November 25, as a public holiday in honour of the 350th martyrdom anniversary (Shaheedi Diwas) of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, officials said. 

In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the day commemorates the Guru’s enduring message of courage, compassion and the freedom to practise one’s faith. “It is Delhi’s good fortune that we are able to celebrate this 350th Shaheedi Diwas here,” she added. 

Closed: All Delhi government departments and many government-run schools will remain shut. 

Open/Functional: Hospitals, emergency services, public transport (including Delhi Metro, buses, taxis) will operate as usual. 

Banks: Both public and private sector banks will remain open according to the Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday calendar. 

Three-Day Commemoration At Red Fort

A three-day event (November 23-25) is underway at the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion, featuring kirtan darbars, light-and-sound shows and a langar extension. The Chief Minister invited families from across India to participate in the congregation. 

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
November 25 Shaheedi Diwas Delhi Government Holiday Today
