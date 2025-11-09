Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSena UBT Leader Claims Drone Spotted Over Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree', Demands Probe

Sena UBT Leader Claims Drone Spotted Over Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree', Demands Probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab urged the police to find out the identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the aerial "filming" of Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed a drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of party head and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in a high-security zone.

In a post on X, Parab said the police should investigate the matter, find out the identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the aerial "filming". He also wondered if there was any "terrorist background" behind it.

'Matoshree', located in Mumbai's Bandra area, is a heavily guarded residence.

Parab said that flying a drone or filming with it in such a sensitive, high-security area without prior permission is a grave matter.

"A drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree'. This raises serious concerns about a potential security breach in a high-security zone," the legislator claimed.

Parab demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension.

Thackeray recently visited the Marathwada region and interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains and floods there over the last few months.

He has targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the relief package announced by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, and stressed the Opposition's demand for Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for crop losses and a complete farm loan waiver.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thackeray snapped ties with the BJP and entered into an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) to form a government.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. PTI MR GK

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Matoshree Uddhav Thackeray MUMBAI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari
India
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
India
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report
'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Chaos: Report
Cities
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Kolkata Horror: Girl, 4, Kidnapped While Sleeping Beside Grandmother, Raped In Hooghly
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Ashwini Choubey mocks Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi celebrates 36th birthday
Bihar Election 2025: Yogi Adityanath says NDA built a new Bihar, RJD-Congress ruined it once
Bihar Election 2025: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri accuses Rahul Gandhi of echoing Pakistan’s voice
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav turns 36 amid last-day poll battle and massive RJD celebrations
Bihar Election 2025: Allegations of file theft and vote manipulation roil final day of campaigning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget